Bassey finished with 16 points (7-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal across 19 minutes during Thursday's 142-116 loss to the Mavericks.

Bassey missed just one shot en route to a season-high 16 points. The second-year backup center has appeared in three straight games and is averaging 8.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.4 steals-plus-blocks in 15.3 minutes during that stretch. With Jakob Poeltl now in Toronto and Khem Birch (knee) still not available, Bassey has a solid chance to carve out a solid backup role in San Antonio's frontcourt, though the impending return of Jeremy Sochan (quadriceps) may limit his opportunities moving forward.