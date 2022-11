The Spurs assigned Bassey to the Austin Spurs of the G League on Thursday.

Bassey tallied nine points, four rebounds and two blocks in 12 minutes during Wednesday's 143-100 loss to the Raptors. These minutes were likely just given to the second-year center because the game was so out of hand. Bassey had not played in any game until Wednesday and should be able to experience more playing time with the Austin Spurs.