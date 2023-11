Bassey produced 10 points (5-5 FG), three rebounds, one assist and three steals over 17 minutes during Monday's 152-111 loss to the Pacers.

San Antonio trailed by 32 points entering the fourth quarter Monday, so benches were emptied early in the contest. Nonetheless, the 23-year-old capitalized to the fullest with perfect shooting from the field and admirable defensive activity.