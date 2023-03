Bassey will undergo additional tests Wednesday after an initial diagnosis revealed a non-displaced fracture in his left patella, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Bassey left Tuesday's game early due to his left knee injury. The second-year big man is averaging 8.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 blocks in 17.2 minutes across his last 10 appearances. Bassey seems unlikely to suit up in Wednesday's matchup with Dallas.