Bassey has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Pelicans due to left patellar tendon soreness, NBA reporter Matthew Tynan reports.

Bassey checked out of the game for good with two seconds left in the first quarter of Sunday's game, finishing with four points (2-3 FG), three rebounds, two steals and one assist in six minutes. The fourth-year center had previously missed six games earlier this month due to an MCL sprain of the same knee, though Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com relays that Bassey's latest left knee concern is considered unrelated. In any case, it wouldn't be surprising if Bassey needed to miss time on account of the injury. Bismack Biyombo, Sandro Mamukelashvili and Jeremy Sochan are likely to cover most of the minutes at center for the Spurs for the remainder of Sunday's contest.