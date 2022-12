Bassey will start Wednesday against the Trail Blazers, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

With Jakob Poeltl (knee) and Zach Collins (ankle) both out, Bassey will make his first career NBA start. The second-year big man is averaging 6.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.2 blocks in 16.1 minutes per game, but he'll presumably see a slightly larger role against Portland on Wednesday.