Bassey has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Pelicans due to left knee soreness, NBA reporter Matthew Tynan reports.

Bassey checked out with two seconds left in the first quarter of Sunday's game. He won't return due to a knee injury, but it's not related to the MCL sprain that caused him to miss six games in February, per Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com. Bassey will finish the night with four points (2-3 FG), three rebounds, one assist and two steals over six minutes. Sandro Mamukelashvili will see an expanded role as the Spurs' backup center behind Bismack Biyombo due to Bassey's injury.