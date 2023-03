Bassey will not return to Tuesday's game against Orlando due to a left knee injury, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

This is a tough blow for the Spurs, as Bassey has been solid off the bench in recent weeks. He'll finish the game with two points, two assists, one steal and one block in eight minutes. If Bassey misses additional time, the Spurs could turn to Sandro Mamukelashvili.