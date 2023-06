Bediako signed a one-year contract with the Spurs on Friday, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-Newse reports.

Bediako served as a rim protector for Alabama during the 2022-23 season, racking up 6.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per contest. He'll attempt to make a name for himself in training camp but is likely a longshot to provide meaningful NBA minutes anytime soon.