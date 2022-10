The Spurs signed Brown on Tuesday, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

While the extent of the deal wasn't disclosed, Brown likely signed an Exhibit 10 deal and will presumably be waived by the NBA squad and head to the G League. The 6-foot-5 guard appeared in five NBA games for the Hawks last year, posting 6.2 points and 3.2 rebounds in 20.8 minutes per game.