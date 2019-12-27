Spurs' Chimezie Metu: Assigned to Austin
Metu was assigned to the Austin Spurs on Friday, Jeff Garcia of News 4 San Antonio reports.
Metu appeared in three contests since joining the parent club Dec. 11, averaging 2.7 points and 1.7 rebounds over that brief span. He'll get more work in the G League.
