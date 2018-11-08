Spurs' Chimezie Metu: Assigned to G League
Metu was assigned to the Austin Spurs of the G League on Thursday.
Metu has played a limited role in his first NBA season, but he will now have the opportunity to see extended minutes in Austin. He will be available for Friday's home game against the Northern Arizona Suns.
More News
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...