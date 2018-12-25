San Antonio recalled Metu from the G League's Austin Spurs on Sunday, Tom Orsborn and Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News report.

Guard Lonnie Walker also moved up to the parent club with Metu, though it's uncertain if either rookie will stick with the team after the Christmas break. Metu has averaged 15.4 points, 6.1 boards, 2.1 assists and 1.4 blocks in 29.6 minutes per game over his seven G League appearances this season.