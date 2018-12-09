Spurs' Chimezie Metu: Back from G League
Metu was recalled from the G League on Sunday.
Metu notched 11 points, three rebounds and two blocks against the Memphis Hustle on Saturday and will join the Spurs ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Jazz.
