Spurs' Chimezie Metu: Back with parent club
Metu rejoined the Spurs ahead of Saturday's game against the Bucks, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Metu's rejoined the Spurs after a short stint in Austin. Considering there are no notable injuries to the frontcourt rotation, it's unlikely that the 22-year-old will see too many opportunities.
More News
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.