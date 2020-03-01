Spurs' Chimezie Metu: Big outing in G League
Metu generated 27 points (11-21 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 17 rebounds, three assists and one block across 32 minutes Saturday in the G League Austin Spurs' 125-111 win over the Santa Cruz Warriors.
Metu's scoring and rebounding totals were tops among both teams. The big man could rejoin the parent club ahead of Monday's game against the Pacers, but he's unlikely to see the floor in a competitive contest unless both LaMarcus Aldridge (shoulder) and Jakob Poeltl (knee) are unable to play.
