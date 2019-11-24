Play

The Spurs assigned Metu to the G League's Austin Spurs on Sunday, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Metu joined the Spurs for their back-to-back set Friday and Saturday against the 76ers and Knicks, respectively, but he only saw two minutes between the contests. He should be in store for more meaningful playing time in what will likely be a brief stint in the G League.

