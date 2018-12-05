Spurs' Chimezie Metu: Career-high 10 points in loss
Metu had 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-2 FT), two assists, two steals, and one rebound in 12 minutes during Tuesday's 139-105 loss to Utah.
Metu had career-highs in both points and steals Tuesday, finishing with 10 and two respectively in the loss. The additional playing time was as a result of the game being a blowout and certainly should not be read too much into. There is really nothing to see here other than that the Spurs are pretty bad right now.
More News
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.