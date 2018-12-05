Metu had 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-2 FT), two assists, two steals, and one rebound in 12 minutes during Tuesday's 139-105 loss to Utah.

Metu had career-highs in both points and steals Tuesday, finishing with 10 and two respectively in the loss. The additional playing time was as a result of the game being a blowout and certainly should not be read too much into. There is really nothing to see here other than that the Spurs are pretty bad right now.

More News
Our Latest Stories