Metu had 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-2 FT), two assists, two steals, and one rebound in 12 minutes during Tuesday's 139-105 loss to Utah.

Metu had career-highs in both points and steals Tuesday, finishing with 10 and two respectively in the loss. The additional playing time was as a result of the game being a blowout and certainly should not be read too much into. There is really nothing to see here other than that the Spurs are pretty bad right now.