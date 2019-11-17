The Spurs assigned Metu to the G League's Austin Spurs on Sunday, Jabari Young of The Athletic reports.

After one-day stints in the NBA, San Antonio dispatched Metu and Keldon Johnson back to the G League so both could partake in Austin's game Sunday against the Stockton Kings. Metu has seen garbage time in four NBA contests this season, averaging 3.3 points and 2.5 rebounds in 4.5 minutes.