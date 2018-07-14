Spurs' Chimezie Metu: Has fractured wrist, should be ready for camp
Metu, despite previous reports to the contrary, has a fractured wrist, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports. However, he will not need surgery and is expected to be ready for training camp.
Metu suffered the injury Sunday after five summer league games, where he posted averages of 11.4 points, 7.6 boards and 1.4 assists in 21.4 minutes. The second-round pick out of UNC will be ready to compete in training camp for minutes, however,
