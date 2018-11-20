Spurs' Chimezie Metu: Headed back to Austin
Metu was assigned to the Austin Spurs of the G League on Tuesday.
Metu has been with San Antonio for the last week and a half, and he did see a season-high 13 minutes in Monday's blowout loss to the Pelicans. He will now be available for Tuesday's G League contest against the Lakeland Magic.
