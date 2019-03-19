Spurs' Chimezie Metu: Heads to G League
Metu has been assigned to the G League on Tuesday, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Metu, who has been up-and-down all season long between the Spurs and the G League, will reportedly be available to play in the Austin Spurs' game against the Texas Legends on Tuesday.
