Spurs' Chimezie Metu: Likely done for summer league
Metu is dealing with a left wrist injury and will likely miss the rest of the summer league, Jeff McDonald of San Antonio Express-News reports.
Metu originally suffered the injury in Sunday's contest and subsequently was held out Tuesday. Initial X-rays have ruled out a fracture, but it's still sprained severely enough to where the second-round rookie is unlikely to return to action. That means Metu should finish the summer league playing in five combined games, posting averages of 11.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists across 21.4 minutes. While it's a tough blow for Metu, he'll hope that he performed well enough to earn a contract with the Spurs, or at least an invite to training camp to continue to battle for a roster spot.
