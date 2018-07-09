Spurs' Chimezie Metu: Nears double-double in summer league win
Metu tallied 13 points (6-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 22 minutes during Sunday's 90-95 summer league win over the Spurs.
Metu has started both Vegas Summer League games so far and has averaged 12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 23.7 minutes. He did turn the ball over six times, however, so he'll need to clean that up moving forward if he wants to stay on the court. Considering the bodies the Spurs already have in the frontcourt for the upcoming campaign, Metu will likely have to settle for a deep reserve role as a rookie and should see plenty of run in the G-League to aid in his development.
