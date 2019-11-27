Metu is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves with a sore left foot.

After a brief stay with the G League's Austin Spurs, Metu rejoined the parent club ahead of Monday's 114-104 loss to the Lakers and played one minute off the bench in the contest. The big man apparently picked up the injury in that brief appearance or during Tuesday's practice, rendering him a spectator for Wednesday's contest. He's not a regular factor in coach Gregg Popovich's rotation anyway.