Spurs' Chimezie Metu: Not available Wednesday
Metu is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves with a sore left foot.
After a brief stay with the G League's Austin Spurs, Metu rejoined the parent club ahead of Monday's 114-104 loss to the Lakers and played one minute off the bench in the contest. The big man apparently picked up the injury in that brief appearance or during Tuesday's practice, rendering him a spectator for Wednesday's contest. He's not a regular factor in coach Gregg Popovich's rotation anyway.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.