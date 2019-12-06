Spurs' Chimezie Metu: Out Friday
Metu (foot) is out for Friday's game against Sacramento.
Metu is on track to miss his fifth straight matchup while dealing with a left foot injury. It's unclear at this point as to when he could return, though he's unlikely to see much playing time even when healthy.
