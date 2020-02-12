Spurs' Chimezie Metu: Paces team in points in loss
Metu scored 20 points (9-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-0) and added six rebounds, one assist and three blocks in Sunday's G League loss to Santa Cruz.
Metu has scored 44 points in two games since returning to Austin, leading his squad both times. He'll likely be recalled to San Antonio when the need arises.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...