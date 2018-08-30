Spurs' Chimezie Metu: Reaches deal with San Antonio
Metu (wrist) agreed Thursday with the Spurs on a three-year contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Rather than asking the second-round rookie to spend his first season in the professional ranks overseas or in the G League, Metu will earn a spot on the 15-man roster, which was created after Manu Ginobili's retirement earlier this week. Since Metu's deal isn't a two-way arrangement, it's expected that he'll spend the bulk of the campaign in San Antonio, though he could receive occasional assignments to the G League's Austin Spurs in order to pick up playing time. The 6-foot-11 forward averaged 12.5 points and 6.5 rebounds over his two appearances in the Las Vegas Summer League before he was shut down with a fractured left wrist. The Spurs previously indicated the injury wasn't anything serious, so Metu will likely be a full participant by the time training camp opens.
More News
-
Offseason injury analysis
As you get ready for your Fantasy hoops draft, you need to know how the injured stars are looking....
-
NBA depth chart Fantasy analysis
Rosters are being finalized ahead of training camps, and Alex Barutha analyzes some of the...
-
Kawhi, DeRozan trade reaction
Chris Towers breaks down what the Kawhi Leonard trade means for Fantasy purposes.
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...