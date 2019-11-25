Spurs' Chimezie Metu: Recalled by Spurs
Metu was recalled by the Spurs ahead of Monday's matchup with the Lakers, Jeff Garcia of News 4 San Antonio reports.
Metu will return to the Spurs after a short stint in the G-League. He's unlikely to see extensive run considering he's seen just 4.0 minutes across five games so far this year.
