Spurs' Chimezie Metu: Recalled from Austin
Metu was recalled from the Austin Spurs of the G League on Friday, Jeff Garcia of News 4 San Antonio reports.
Metu was in Austin for the last week to get some extra run, but he'll now re-join the Spurs in San Antonio and be available for Friday's game against the Knicks.
