Spurs' Chimezie Metu: Recalled from Austin
Metu was recalled from the Austin Spurs of the G League on Friday.
The move is fairly surprising, as Metu was just assigned to Austin on Thursday and was expected to be available for the team's game against Northern Arizona on Friday. It's unclear whether the team will send him back down again before tip-off or not.
More News
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...