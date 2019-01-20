Metu was recalled from the G League on Sunday, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Metu has been up-and-down all season long so far between the Spurs and their G League club, the Austin Spurs. Metu will likely not be given a chance to make an impact during his stint in the NBA though, as he enters a roster with much depth at the forward and center positions already.

