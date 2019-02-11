Spurs' Chimezie Metu: Recalled from G League
Metu was recalled from the G League on Monday, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Metu is back with the Spurs ahead of Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies after playing 22 minutes for the team's G League affiliate Sunday night, finishing with 10 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal. Look for him to provide frontcourt depth for San Antonio; he doesn't figure to factor heavily into the rotation.
More News
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...