Metu was recalled from the G League on Monday, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Metu is back with the Spurs ahead of Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies after playing 22 minutes for the team's G League affiliate Sunday night, finishing with 10 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal. Look for him to provide frontcourt depth for San Antonio; he doesn't figure to factor heavily into the rotation.