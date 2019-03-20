Spurs' Chimezie Metu: Recalled from G League
Metu was recalled from the G League on Wednesday, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Metu has seen only spot minutes with the Spurs, but it's possible he'll get run Wednesday. Over his past five appearances, he's averaging less than a point in 2.8 minutes per contest.
