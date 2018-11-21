Spurs' Chimezie Metu: Recalled from G League
Metu was recalled from the G League on Wednesday.
During Tuesday's G League game against the Lakeland Magic, Metu posted 22 points, 10 boards, two assists, one block and one steal across 36 minutes. He will be available for Wednesday's NBA game against the Grizzlies.
More News
-
Spurs' Chimezie Metu: Headed back to Austin•
-
Spurs' Chimezie Metu: Recalled from Austin•
-
Spurs' Chimezie Metu: Assigned to G League•
-
Spurs' Chimezie Metu: Reaches deal with San Antonio•
-
Spurs' Chimezie Metu: Has fractured wrist, should be ready for camp•
-
Spurs' Chimezie Metu: Likely done for summer league•
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.