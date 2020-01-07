Spurs' Chimezie Metu: Sent to G League
San Antonio assigned Metu to the G League's Austin Spurs on Tuesday.
Metu hasn't seen regular run for San Antonio in his second NBA season, so he'll head to the G League and should see extended minutes Tuesday in Austin's game against the Oklahoma City Blue. Metu has made 11 appearances at the NBA level in 2019-20, averaging 2.7 points and 1.5 boards in 3.7 minutes.
