Spurs' Chimezie Metu: Shows out defensively in G League
Metu scored 21 points (8-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT) to go with 14 rebounds, seven blocks, two steals and one assist in 34 minutes Tuesday for the G League's Austin Spurs in the affiliate's 126-121 loss to the Stockton Kings.
Metu hasn't been able to find regular minutes with the NBA Spurs this season, so he's made frequent trips to the G League in order to stay sharp. The second-year big man has been unchallenged by the lower level of competition, as he's averaging 15.7 points, 8.9 boards, 2.4 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.5 steals in 26.6 minutes across his 14 appearances.
