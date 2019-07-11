Spurs' Chimezie Metu: Won't appear in Summer League
Metu (foot) won't appear in any Summer League games, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Despite showing up on the Spurs' bench Wednesday, Metu was merely in Las Vegas to work out and support his teammates. He won't appear in any Summer league games as he's still rehabbing from a foot injury. Metu played 29 games last year, scoring 1.8 points and grabbing 1.2 rebounds in 5.0 minutes per contest.
