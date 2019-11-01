Spurs' Chimezie Metu: Yet to play in regular season
Metu hasn't appeared in the first three games of the regular season.
Metu averaged 3.6 points (50.0 FG, 0.0 3Pt, 50.0 FT) and 2.2 rebounds in 9.6 minutes through five preseason games. However, he has yet to see the court during the regular season. Moreover, as a rookie he appeared in 29 tilts and averaged just 5.0 minutes.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.