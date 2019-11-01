Metu hasn't appeared in the first three games of the regular season.

Metu averaged 3.6 points (50.0 FG, 0.0 3Pt, 50.0 FT) and 2.2 rebounds in 9.6 minutes through five preseason games. However, he has yet to see the court during the regular season. Moreover, as a rookie he appeared in 29 tilts and averaged just 5.0 minutes.