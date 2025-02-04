Paul (finger) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Hawks, NBA reporter Matthew Tynan reports.

Paul has been added to San Antonio's injury report for Wednesday with a finger sprain, putting him in jeopardy of missing his first game of the season. If the veteran guard is unable to suit up for the Spurs, Stephon Castle and Jeremy Sochan could be needed to shoulder the load in the backcourt, as De'Aaron Fox and Jordan McLaughlin may not be cleared to play after being acquired in a trade Sunday.