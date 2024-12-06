Paul racked up 12 points (4-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, nine assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Thursday's 139-124 loss to the Bulls.

Paul once again led the Spurs in assists Thursday, and he was one dime shy from registering his ninth double-double of the season. He hasn't scored 20 points or more in a game this season, though he isn't expected to carry the scoring load at this stage of his career. Paul is averaging 10.4 points, 8.3 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.4 steals over 28.8 minutes per game this season.