Paul closed with 13 points (4-9 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, 10 assists and two steals in 30 minutes during Thursday's 126-118 win over the Jazz.

Paul endured a relatively slow start to the season, but he's been excellent in recent weeks, thriving as a playmaker but also delivering decent scoring numbers when called upon duty. The veteran floor general has dished out 10 or more assists in five of his last six appearances while notching four double-doubles in that span. Despite being one of the oldest players in the NBA, Paul continues to thrive as a playmaking presence. He's recorded eight games with at least 10 assists in 16 contests this season.