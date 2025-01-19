Paul posted 10 points (3-6 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, nine assists and one block in 28 minutes during Sunday's 128-107 loss to Miami.

Although he didn't make a big impact in the scoring department, Paul handed out a game-high nine assists Sunday. The veteran floor general has yet to reach the 20-point threshold in 2024-25, but he's averaged 12.2 points, 7.7 assists, 4.0 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 2.5 threes while shooting 48.4 percent from downtown over his last six games to remain a solid contributor for the Spurs and fantasy managers.