Paul notched 11 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals in 25 minutes during Saturday's 110-93 loss to the Mavericks.

The Spurs competed hard in the first two quarters but crumbled in the second half, so Paul's minutes were cut short once the game got out of reach for San Antonio. The three assists tied a season-low mark for the veteran floor general, but at least Paul managed to score in double digits for the third time over his last four appearances. He's averaging 10.8 points and 8.5 assists per game in that stretch.