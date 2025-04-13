Paul closed Sunday's 125-118 win over Toronto with 15 points (5-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and four steals in 34 minutes.

Paul did a little bit of everything Sunday and showed off his defensive IQ with a game-high four steals, which was the fifth time he's logged that many swipes in a game this season. By playing Sunday, Paul joined Michael Jordan and John Stockton as the second-oldest player to appear in all 82 games of a regular season. Paul enters the offseason as an unrestricted free agent, though it's unclear whether he'll return for a 21st NBA season.