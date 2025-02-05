Paul (finger) is on track to play in Wednesday's game against the Hawks, Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com reports.

Paul sounds to be on the right side of the questionable tag with a finger sprain Wednesday, although the veteran guard will presumably go through pregame warmups before the Spurs officially update his game status. Paul has averaged 8.5 points, 7.6 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 29.2 minutes over his last 10 games, but he could be headed for a reserve role with De'Aaron Fox joining the club.