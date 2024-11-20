Paul had 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt), five rebounds and 11 assists over 31 minutes during Tuesday's 110-104 win over the Thunder.
As expected the dimes keep dropping for Paul. He's recorded double-digit assist totals in seven of 15 games, and ranks sixth in the league with 117 assists. Paul's three-point shot was also on fire in the win, matching a season high with seven attempts from deep.
