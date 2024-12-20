Paul closed with 12 points (4-4 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists, one block and four steals across 32 minutes during Thursday's 133-126 overtime win over the Hawks.

The 39-year-old point guard didn't supply a lot of offense, but he didn't need to with Victor Wembanyama going off for 42 points. Paul still scored in double digits for the first time in four games though, and his four steals were a season high. The future Hall of Famer has provided exactly the experience and leadership a young Spurs roster needed, and Paul has recorded at least one steal in 10 straight games, averaging 8.0 points, 8.1 assists, 4.6 boards, 1.9 steals and 1.4 threes over that stretch.