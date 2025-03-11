Paul chipped in six points (2-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine assists, two rebounds and one steal in 22 minutes during Monday's 133-129 loss to the Mavericks.

Paul led the club in assists during the loss, dishing out six or more dimes for a sixth consecutive contest. The veteran playmaker struggled from three-point range Monday, though he has still shot an efficient 44.4 percent from beyond the arc in 11 outings since the All-Star break. However, Paul has been fairly quiet on the offensive end in that 11-game span, scoring in single digits during eight of those 11 outings.