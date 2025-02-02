Paul accumulated 12 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and three steals over 32 minutes during Saturday's 105-103 loss to the Heat.

Paul filled the stat sheet while tying the game-high mark in steals. The veteran point guard recorded multiple steals for the 17th time through 46 regular-season appearances, dishing out seven or more assists for the sixth consecutive contest as well. Over his last five outings, Paul has averaged 9.0 points, 7.6 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 28.2 minutes per game.